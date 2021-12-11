Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream, Saturday, December 11, 3pm GMT

Looking for a Liverpool vs Aston Villa live stream? You're in the right place.

The Steven Gerrard derby, as this game will henceforth be known. The former Liverpool skipper returns to Anfield for the first time as a manager, in charge of an Aston Villa side which have seen an upswing in results since he took charge on November 11.

Gerrard has overseen four Premier League games, since swapping the Ibrox for Villa Park, with wins over Brighton, Crystal Palace and Leicester hardly dampened by a reverse against league leaders Manchester City at the beginning of December.

Despite promising a possession-based brand of attacking football when taking charge, Gerrard’s side have found a way to win by doing the exact opposite so far. All four of his games so far have been Villa’s worst in terms of possession so far this season, but you can’t argue with results. If he were to get another one on Saturday, few supporters would give a damn about the numbers in the ball retention column.

A loss seems the likeliest outcome on the former England international’s return to Liverpool, though. The Reds have been in tantalising form of late, winning their last four games on the bounce at a combined score of 13-1. Mo Salah has been the division’s standout performer since the start of the campaign but seems to be hitting new heights each week. The Egyptian is already on 13 goals and 10 assists in 15 league appearances, and bookies are offering increasingly short odds on him breaking the record for most goals in a single Premier League season (34) before the end of May.

Jurgen Klopp’s side appear well balanced, full of confidence and there is more cover than there was last term. The smart money would be on them bulldozing Villa to keep up the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the tree. Yet, with Gerrard about, there is always a chance of a miracle, and Liverpool fans know that only too well.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa is not being shown on UK TV. See below for international Premier League broadcast rights.

VPN guide

If you're out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won't work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you've paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you've found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

