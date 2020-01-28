MacIver signs new Motherwell deal

Motherwell forward Ross MacIver has signed a new contract which ties him to the club for next season.

The 20-year-old scored on his debut against his former club Ross County on Boxing Day and made his first start in Saturday’s draw with Hibernian.

MacIver told his club’s official website: “It’s been a whirlwind last few weeks, scoring on my debut at Ross County and getting chances in the first team.

“I’ll keep working hard to develop further, and this is the perfect place to do it.”