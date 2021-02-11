Manchester City transfer news: Erling Haaland a priority for Pep Guardiola’s side this summer

Manchester City have made Erling Haaland their transfer priority for the summer, according to reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side continue to be linked with a move for Lionel Messi, who could be on his way out of Barcelona at the end of the season.

Messi is out of contract on June 30, with City battling PSG for the Argentina international’s signature.

The signing of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner would be a major coup for the club, but the chance to bring Messi to the Etihad Stadium is seen as a bonus.

Indeed, 90min reports that City’s pursuit of a new striker does not depend on the outcome of their attempt to land Messi.

Sergio Aguero is out of contract at the end of the campaign and might not be offered fresh terms by the Premier League leaders.

Injury and illness have restricted Aguero to just five Premier League appearances this term, only two of which have come as starts.

Even if City’s all-time leading goalscorer does extend his stay in Manchester, City are expected to try and secure a long-term replacement.

There is little faith at the club that Gabriel Jesus can fill the void left by Aguero, so City are prepared to enter the transfer market in search of a new centre-forward.

At the top of their wish list is Haaland, who could be sold by Borussia Dortmund if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The club have already been in touch with the striker’s family, including Alfe-Inge Haaland, Erling’s father and a former City player.

They believe they are at the front of the queue for the Norway international, who has also been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

City return to Premier League action against Tottenham on Saturday, as they seek to extend their lead at the top of the table.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

FEATURE Expensive error: Why Gareth Bale isn't playing for Tottenham

INTERVIEW Kolo Toure exclusive: “Slide-tackling Arsene Wenger changed my career. I was in a bit of shock, though…”

QUIZ Can you name the players who hold the key stats of the season?