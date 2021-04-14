Manchester United transfer news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side plot £60m move for Raphael Varane

Manchester United are planning to make a move for Raphael Varane this summer, according to reports.

The France international could be on the way out of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu after 10 years at the club.

Varane is out of contract in 2022 and discussions over a new deal have made little progress.

As such Madrid are said to be increasingly willing to cash in on the centre-back in the summer, as long as the price is right.

According to the Daily Mail , United have received encouragement that Varane wants to leave Madrid.

The 27-year-old has won three La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues with the Spanish giants, but he is thought to want a new challenge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are on the lookout for a new centre-half at the end of the campaign, as United attempt to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League title.

Eric Bailly could depart Old Trafford in the summer and doubts persist over Victor Lindelof’s suitability for the role of Harry Maguire’s long-term partner.

United believe Varane would be the perfect man to play alongside the England international in the heart of the backline.

Madrid will need to sell before they can buy this summer, and the report states they would be willing to listen to offers of around £60m.

United hope to negotiate that figure down but the club would presumably be willing to splash out on a player of Varane’s quality and experience.

Solskjaer’s side have also been linked with the likes of Jules Kounde, Pau Torres, Sergio Ramos and Ibrahima Konate in recent months.

But unlike the names above, Varane has played at the very highest level and is approaching his peak years.

However, United could face competition for his signature from PSG, the club Varane supported as a boy.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

INTERVIEW Alan Pardew on Newcastle United: “It was stressful… tough at times – I couldn’t get away from the criticism”

QUIZ! Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?