Newcastle United v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Newcastle United v Chelsea live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 30 October, 3pm

Chelsea will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they face Newcastle on Saturday.

The Blues demolished Norwich 7-0 last time out, despite being without their two main attackers in Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. It was important for Thomas Tuchel’s side to record a statement victory following their somewhat fortuitous 1-0 win against Brentford the previous week. Chelsea will be hoping for another comfortable afternoon when they head to St James’ Park on Saturday.

With Werner and Lukaku still missing, we will probably see Kai Havertz as a false nine once more. Mason Mount, the hat-trick hero last weekend, will hope to get on the scoresheet once again, but Ross Barkley, Saul Niguez and Hakim Ziyech will probably drop out of the starting XI after featuring in the League Cup game against Southampton.

Tuchel expects to have N’Golo Kante available for selection, but the Frenchman might begin this game on the bench. Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will all need to be assessed, but this game will probably come too soon for Christian Pulisic.

Newcastle were slightly more solid in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace last weekend, but they should really have lost that match on the balance of play. Graeme Jones will have been working hard with the players on the training pitch this week, but a meeting with the European champions is unlikely to yield a positive result. The interim boss is at least benefiting from a fully-fit Callum Wilson, who scored a fine equaliser at Selhurst Park last time out.

Newcastle have Jonjo Shelvey available again following suspension, but the midfielder might have to make do with a place on the bench. Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett are missing through injury, but Freddie Woodman could be back on the bench following a muscular problem.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 30 October. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

Image ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

Image NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. View Deal

Image Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com