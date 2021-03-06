Swansea City v Middlesbrough live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Swansea City v Middlesbrough live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 6 March, 3.00pm GMT

Swansea’s promotion push continues with the visit of a Middlesbrough side eyeing a playoff place on Saturday.

The Welsh club began the weekend just one point behind second-placed Brentford, but they've struggled for consistently recently.

The Swans earned a late win at Stoke in midweek, giving them three wins and two defeats in the last five games.

Middlesbrough, who lurk five points outside the playoff spots in ninth place, have been equally erratic with a defeat, a draw and a win in their last three outings.

And Neil Warnock’s side face a tough task breaking down the meanest defence in the division, as Swansea have conceded just 23 goals in 32 games this season.

Ryan Bennett and Wayne Routledge miss out for the hosts through injury, while Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher is also sidelined.

The last meeting between the two sides in December ended in a 2-1 win for Middlesbrough, with Duncan Watmore scoring either side of the break before Yan Dhanda pulled one back.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

