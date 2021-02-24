Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger live stream: how to watch the Europa League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Wolfsberger live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 24 February, 5pm GMT

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from their latest Premier League defeat when they face Wolfsberger in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

This competition has taken on even greater significance for Spurs of late. Jose Mourinho’s side topped the Premier League table a little over two months ago, but Sunday’s 2-1 loss to West Ham leaves them down in ninth place with 14 matches remaining. Tottenham do have a game in hand on some of the teams around them, but a nine-point gap separating them from the top four means the north London outfit are unlikely to qualify for next season’s edition of the Champions League via their league position.

As such, the Europa League has become vital not just to the success or otherwise of Tottenham’s season, but also to the under-fire Mourinho’s prospects of still being at the club next term. Spurs breezed through the qualifying round as expected, before winning four and drawing one of their six group games to progress to the last 32.

A thumping 4-1 triumph over Wolfsberger in the first leg in Budapest last week means they already have one foot in the round of 16, but an early goal for the Austrian side on Wednesday evening would set the nerves jangling at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Even so, Spurs should have more than enough quality and experience to get the job done on home turf. Mourinho's side are heavy favourites to win this clash, and their 2/7 odds with Bet365 reflects that. The away side are expected to lose heavily, and you can back them at 8/1. The draw is 5/1 with Bet365.

Gareth Bale’s impressive cameo at the London Stadium on Sunday could earn him a recall to the starting XI, while Dele Alli will also hope to feature from the first whistle having done so in the first leg. Mourinho will be tempted to rest the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with Moussa Sissoko, Carlos Vinicius and Steven Bergwijn among the players hoping for action.

Kick-off is at 5pm GMT and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

