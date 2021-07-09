Tottenham transfer news: Sampdoria want £34m for Spurs target Mikkel Damsgaard

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Denmark starlet Mikkel Damsgaard, but they will have to fork out at least £34 million for the Sampdoria winger.

The 21-year-old scored a stunning free-kick from long range to put the Danes in front against England at Wembley in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final, before the Three Lions fought back to win in extra-time.

It was a strike that cemented the youngster’s status as one of the breakout stars of the tournament, after scoring two goals and providing one assist during Denmark’s superb run to the final four.

According to Calciomercato.com, Damsgaard’s exploits have attracted the attention of Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, but Samp have set a price tag of €40m (£34m).

The outlet adds that several Premier League clubs are also interested, and SampNews24 says that Spurs are one of them, having tracked the winger for months.

It has been quite a year for Damsgaard, who joined Samp last summer from Nordsjaelland in his home country for €7m, which now looks like an outstanding bargain.

The youngster impressed under Claudio Ranieri during his debut season in Serie A and ended the campaign with 35 appearances in all competitions and two goals – the same number he netted in just five matches at the Euros.

His technique and ability to play in a variety of positions across midfield and attack meant he didn’t take long to catch the attention of some of Italy’s biggest clubs.

But it’s no surprise to see links with Premier League sides now emerging after his astonishing rocket of a free-kick flew past Jordan Pickford at Wembley; West Ham, Leicester, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Leeds have also been credited with interest.

It was a moment that may have added millions to his value, and Samp owner Massimo Ferrero will likely be grinning from ear to ear about the profit he will make if he decides to cash in this summer.

