Transfer news: Bayern Munich join Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool in Erling Haaland race

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick says the summer signing of Erling Haaland is “very much possible”.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is arguably the most in-demand player in the world, with several clubs chasing his signature.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are the three Premier League clubs said to be in with a chance of landing the Norway international.

Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid are also thought to be options for Haaland, who has scored 29 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions this term.

Reports earlier this week suggested Bayern were not in the mix, but Flick insists his side should be part of the conversation.

Haaland scored twice against Bayern on Saturday as Dortmund took an early 2-0 lead at the Allianz Arena, only for the Bundesliga champions to bounce back and win 4-2.

“Very, very much is possible in life, nothing can be ruled out,” Flick told Sky Germany when asked about Bayern’s chances of signing Haaland before the game.

“'But that is a long way off. He has a long-term contract in Dortmund and is an option for many top clubs.”

Haaland’s contract contains a buyout clause which will make him available for around £66m in 2022.

There have been suggestions that Bayern could cash in on the 20-year-old this summer, when they would probably be able to attract higher offers.

Dortmund have suffered a financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they could miss out on Champions League football next season.

Saturday’s defeat by Bayern leaves BVB sixth in the Bundesliga, with four points separating them from the top four.

However, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke seemed to suggest big-money deals involving his club’s players were unlikely this summer.

“Overall, I don't think that crazy things will happen," Watzke told Sky Germany .

"I know the situation in the European leagues very well, and the clouds are getting darker instead of lighter.

"[PSG and Manchester City] are backed by entire states which find ways and means to pump money in.”

