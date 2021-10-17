Transfer news: Jules Kounde favours Manchester United move over Chelsea

Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde has instructed his agent to pursue a deal with Manchester United, according to reports.

The Frenchman was first linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this year, but United ultimately opted for Raphael Varane in the summer transfer market.

Kounde has reappeared on the club's radar in recent weeks, though, with many believing United require another option at the back.

Varane and Harry Maguire will form the first-choice partnership when both players are fit, with Victor Lindelof the next name in line.

But doubts persist over Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, both of whom have suffered significant injury problems in recent years.

Kounde has therefore been sounded out once more as a possible target for United, either in January or next summer.

And the 22-year-old seems to welcome the interest of the 20-time English champions, despite their recent struggles.

According to El Nacional, Kounde has told his agent to begin negotiations with United.

That news will come as a blow to Real Madrid and Chelsea, both of whom are also interested in Kounde.

The Blues attempted to sign the defender in the summer, only to be priced out of a move by Sevilla.

The Spanish side supposedly indicated a willingness to sell Kounde for around £40m, only to later raise the asking price to £68m.

That is the value of the defender's release clause and United may need to trigger it to prise him away from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

It is unclear whether they would be willing to spend so much money on a player who might not be a regular starter if everyone is fit.

Varane will surely play whenever he is available and Maguire is the club captain.

Chelsea will therefore not give up hope of striking a deal to sign Kounde, despite the Frenchman's apparent preference for a move to United.

