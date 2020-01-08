Waters agrees new Killie deal

Calum Waters has agreed a new contract at Kilmarnock until 2021, but will remain on loan at St Mirren until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old left-back made 18 appearances for the Buddies in the first half of the campaign.

Killie confirmed the news on their official website and wished the player “all the best for the rest of the season”.

Waters, who started his career at Celtic, signed for Kilmarnock from Alloa in June, 2017.