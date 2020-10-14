Amazon Prime Day: The best deals on home workout equipment

As the world adapts to life during a pandemic, the home workout has taken on even more popularity. Even after gyms have reopened, it's cheaper to exercise from home and it may well ease your mind not sharing gym equipment with strangers.

Footballers have shown that it can be done, too. The majority of them came back after lockdown just fine and it didn't take long to slip back into the rhythm of top level competition.

Whether you have a specific home gym - we see you, Premier League players reading this - or you just clear some space in the living room every morning while your dog watches on confused, getting the right equipment to assist with your exercises need not break the bank.

Amazon Prime Day has plenty of deals exclusively to Prime customers. Whether you're getting into home fitness or you know someone who is, today's the best time to find a bargain.

1. FITFORT Resistance Bands Set - with handles for strength training

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day deal: £19.98

RRP: £24.98

Resistance is what pushes your muscles when you exercise. While there are plenty of resistance bands on the market, these ones, in particular, can be used to improve strength in your abs, back and arms among other areas.

This set comes with handles so that you either use a door to help work out or place the band under your feet. These bands can provide a range of exercises, making them extremely versatile for your workouts.

Buy now on Amazon

2. FITFORT Resistance Bands Set - for legs

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day deal: £11.03

RRP: £39.99

You've probably seen players wearing these before kick-off when Sky Sports are panning over the warm-ups. They usually zoom in on Raheem Sterling squatting with one of these bands on and talk about how he's really good and might score today.

These bands aren't just for show. They're good for working the muscles in your thighs and getting that burn in your legs as you're squatting.

Buy now on Amazon

3. FitBeast Foam Roller

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day deal: £15.99

RRP: £39.99

Foam rollers aren't exactly one of the more talked about pieces of gym equipment. Nevertheless, they're good for relieving muscle tension and increasing bloodflow to targeted areas in your back.

This deal contains not one but two rollers, plus a handy carry case - your warm-down is as important as your warm-up after all.

Buy now on Amazon

4. PROIRON dumbbells

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day deal: £51.99

RRP: £56.99

Dumbbells are an essential part of having any kind of home gym - and not just for straight vertical lifting to improve your biceps.

Weights of shapes and sizes can assist in a range of workouts, so it's good to have a few on standby depending on what you're working on.

Buy now on Amazon

ALSO SEE...

SALE Amazon Prime Day 2020: What are the best deals for football fans?

READING Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals – and 7 football books to get you started

GUIDE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this weekend, from anywhere in the world