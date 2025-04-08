How to watch Arsenal v Real Madrid: Live streams, TV channels for Champions League quarter-final

Arsenal welcome the reigning title holders to the Emirates for a huge Champions League clash

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Monaco in the Champions League match at Emirates Stadium in London, England on 11 December, 2024.
Bukayo Saka has returned to fitness just in time to face Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)
Watch Arsenal v Real Madrid on Tuesday 8 April for a gripping quarter-final match in this season's UEFA Champions League.

Los Blancos enter the clash in shaky domestic form, but the Gunners will be all too aware their opponents are a different proposition on the European stage.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Arsenal v Real Madrid online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Key information

• When is Arsenal v Real Madrid? Tuesday 8 April 2025

• What time does Arsenal v Real Madrid kick off? 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET

• Where is Arsenal v Real Madrid being played? Emirates Stadium, London

• Arsenal v Real Madrid TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

• Arsenal v Real Madrid FREE streams: VTM, RTL (Belgium)

• Watch Arsenal v Real Madrid from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Can I watch Arsenal v Real Madrid for free?

You can watch Arsenal v Real Madrid for free in Belgium, either through the VTM or RTL networks.

The game will go out on VTM 2 on TV, which you can stream online using the VTM Go platform. For RTL, the game will air on RTL Club and is available online via the RTL Play browser player.

Belgium is one of a few countries with some free Champions League coverage. Ireland is another but, unlike some fixtures this campaign, this one's not on RTÉ or Virgin Media.

Watch Arsenal v Real Madrid from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Arsenal v Real Madrid and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. Grab yourself a bargain...

Watch Arsenal v Real Madrid: Live stream in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Arsenal v Real Madrid on April 8 with Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has the rights to some Champions League fixtures, and Arsenal v Real Madrid is one of them. You can get a live stream with a subscription either to Prime Video (£5.99 a month) or to the general Amazon Prime (£8.99 a month), and it works across a range of devices. What's more, new customers get a 30-day free trial.

Amazon's involvement means Arsenal v Real Madrid is not being shown on TNT Sports or its streaming platform, Discovery+, the usual hosts of Champions League football in the UK.

Watch Arsenal v Real Madrid in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Arsenal v Real Madrid live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on April 8.

Watch Arsenal v Real Madrid elsewhere in the world

Can I watch Arsenal v Real Madrid in Australia?

Yes, fans in Australia can watch Arsenal v Real Madrid on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all, you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 5am AET on Wednesday, April 9.

Can I watch Arsenal v Real Madrid in New Zealand?

You can watch Arsenal v Real Madrid in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 7am NZST on Wednesday, April 9.

Can I watch Arsenal v Real Madrid in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Arsenal v Real Madrid live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Champions League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

