Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream: How to watch Champions League clash online and on TV

Bayern and Leverkusen have been fierce German rivals in recent years

Watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday 5 March for a clash of German rivals in the last-16 knockout round of this season's Champions League.

Having been fierce rivals in the Bundesliga over the last few years, excitement is beginning to build, as well as anticipation as to who will emerge victorious over two legs.

Xabi Alonso's side have fallen behind in the title race this season but still have the likes of Florian Wirtz and Patrik Schick to count upon. Bayern themselves have a plethora of stars in their side and there is a further level of intrigue with star striker Harry Kane out of action as of late.

Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bayern v Leverkusen online and on TV, wherever you are in the world, including details of a free stream in Ireland.

Key information

• Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Date: Wednesday 5 March 2025

• Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET

• Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

• Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen Free stream: Virgin Media (Ireland)

• UK & US broadcasters: TNT Sports, Discovery+ (UK) | Paramount+ (US)

Watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen for free in Ireland

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen for free if you're in Ireland.

Irish fans are spoilt when it comes to Champions League coverage, and while PSG vs Liverpool will be a popular game on RTÉ, a second free-to-air broadcaster, Virgin Media, will be showing Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen at the same time.

You can watch the game on Virgin Media Two on your television, and a free live stream for Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen will be available on the Virgin Media Play streaming platform, which is available through an app or simply an in-browser player with no registration required.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still access your usual Virigin Media streaming services from abroad with a VPN - more on that below.

Watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen from anywhere

Where to watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen on March 5 through TNT Sports and Discovery+.

For television viewers, the game is on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 8pm GMT.

To watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen online, the TNT Sports coverage will be simulcast on the Discovery+ streaming platform. Subscriptions cost £30.99 but you do get almost every single Champions League game live.

Watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen elsewhere in the world

Watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen live stream on Paramount+, which is the home of the Champions League in the US.

This is the CBS Golazo coverage with Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies. All Champions League and Europa League games are included on both plans.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on March 5.

Can I watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 7am AEDT on Thursday March 6.

Can I watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen in New Zealand?

You can watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game scheduled at 9am NZDT on Thursday, March 6.

Can I watch Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen live stream on DAZN on Wednesday. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

