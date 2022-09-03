Brentford vs Leeds United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brentford vs Leeds United live stream, Saturday 3 September, 3pm

Brentford and Leeds will both be looking to return to winning ways when they go head-to-head at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Bees struck late on Tuesday to rescue a point against Crystal Palace (opens in new tab) at Selhurst Park. Wilfried Zaha had given the Eagles the lead with a superb strike from just outside the box, but Brentford (opens in new tab) kept pushing and were rewarded when Yoane Wissa headed home in the 88th minute.

It was a fair result on the balance of play, as Thomas Frank’s side refused to let their heads drop after falling behind. Brentford have still only lost just once this season – the same number of defeats Leeds (opens in new tab) have suffered in their first five matches.

Like Brentford, Jesse Marsch’s men had to come from behind to earn a point in midweek, as they played out a 1-1 draw with Everton (opens in new tab) at Elland Road. It was important that Leeds bounced back from defeat by Brighton (opens in new tab) at the weekend, and Marsch was full of praise for his team’s spirit and character after the match.

Brentford will have to make do without Ethan Pinnock and Sergi Canos, while Kristoffer Ajer looks set to miss out too. Pontus Jansson is closing in on a return to the starting XI, and Christian Norgaard is expected to be fit enough to begin the match. Wissa will be hoping for a recall after he notched the equaliser as a second-half substitute against Palace last time out.

Leeds will bring Patrick Bamford back into the starting line-up when they visit west London on Saturday, after top socrer Rodrigo Moreno suffered a shoulder injury in midweek. Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Junior Firpo and Liam Cooper are all still on the treatment table. Luis Sinisterra’s goal against Everton should be enough for him to keep his place in the XI.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 3 September. See below for international broadcast options.

Save over a third on a FFT magazine subscription today (opens in new tab).

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar (opens in new tab) love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(opens in new tab) NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

Based in Canada? The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com