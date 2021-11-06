Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 6 November, 5.30pm GMT

Newcastle will be looking to finally pick up their first victory of the season when they make the long trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Graeme Jones will be in charge of Newcastle once more as the club’s search for a new manager continues. After strong links with Paulo Fonseca soon after Steve Bruce’s departure, Newcastle turned their attention to Unai Emery this week. A deal was reportedly close on Tuesday, only for the Spaniard to opt to remain at Villarreal. Eddie Howe now looks set to take over, but Jones will be in the dugout this weekend.

The Magpies cannot afford to waste much more time, though. They are second-bottom of the Premier League and yet to win a game this season. There is no shame in losing to Chelsea, but there were few positives to take from their 3-0 defeat by the Blues last weekend. Newcastle need to start getting points on the board as soon as possible.

Brighton found themselves 2-0 down to Liverpool after just 24 minutes last Saturday. They seemed to be on their way to a first away defeat of the season, but a strong second-half display earned Graham Potter’s side a 2-2 draw after Enock Mwepu had halved the deficit shortly before the interval. The Seagulls will now be keen to go into the international break on the back of a first home win since September.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Danny Welbeck, Dan Burn and Steven Alzate. Neal Maupay is likely to return at centre-forward after sitting the Liverpool game out, and Alexis Mac Allister and Tariq Lamptey are pushing for starts too.

Newcastle will have to make do without Paul Dummett, Freddie Woodman and Elliott Anderson, but the Magpies have no fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 6 November, and UK viewers can watch live on BT Sport 1. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get three issues delivered for just £3.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

Image ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

Image NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time. View Deal

Image Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month! View Deal

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com