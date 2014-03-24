Facts: Which Europe chasers have made more defensive blunders than any other side?
By Joe Brewin
The latest batch of 'say WHAT now?!'s from the Premier League...
- Samuel Eto’o has scored all 11 of his competitive goals for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
- This was only the third time that Arsenal have conceded 4+ goals in the first half of a Premier League game, but two have come this season (1-5 at Liverpool in Feb 2014 and 1-6 at Man United in Feb 2001).
- André Schürrle has scored 7 goals in his 10 Premier League starts for Chelsea this season.
- All three of Cardiff's goals in the opening 10 minutes this season have been scored by Jordon Mutch.
- Suarez has 5 goals and 2 assists in his 2 Premier League appearances vs Cardiff this season.
- Martin Skrtel has 6 league goals this season - in his previous 6 Premier League seasons he'd only managed 7 goals combined.
- Skrtel is now the joint-top-scoring defender in the Premier League this season (6, alongside Seamus Coleman).
- Liverpool made the most successful final-third passes (160) across the weekend.
- Suarez’s total of 5 shots on target was more than half of the Premier League teams in action.
- Steven Gerrard made more successful long passes than any other PL player at the weekend (14).
- Liverpool extended their Premier League record of scoring in consecutive first halves to 20 games.
- Leighton Baines has now scored 12 out of 12 penalties in the Premier League.
- 8 of Romelu Lukaku’s 11 Premier League goals this season have come at Goodison Park.
- Kevin Mirallas has bagged a brace of assists in 2 different Premier League games this season: no player has done it more often in 2013/14.
- Swansea hit 6 shots off target from inside the penalty box.
- Chico made a weekend-high 9 interceptions.
- The Baggies mustered 16 shots against Hull (including blocked), their third-highest total in a game this season.
- West Brom have kept just 1 clean sheet in their last 20 Premier League games.
- Shane Long has netted 3 goals in 8 Premier League games for Hull this season, equalling his haul managed in 15 appearances for West Brom last season.
- No player created more chances in the PL at the weekend than Graham Dorrans (6).
- Yaya Toure has scored with 9 of his 11 attempts from dead-ball situations (4 free-kicks, 5 penalties) in the Premier League this season.
- Fulham have conceded the first goal in 22 of their Premier League games this season; more often than any other side.
- Fernando Amorebieta is the first player to give away 2 penalties in a single PL game since Clarke Carlisle in Feb 2010 (for Burnley vs Portsmouth).
- On this goalscoring weekend, Fulham were the only side not to record a shot on target.
- 5 of Papiss Cisse’s last 11 Premier League goals have come in the 90th minute or later.
- Palace registered just 1 shot on target in this game.
- Only Chelsea (5) have won more points from goals scored in the 90th minute or later than Newcastle (4) this season.
- Palace made fewer successful passes than any other team at the weekend (180).
- Newcastle played 4 through-balls, twice as many as any other team across the weekend.
- Palace made a weekend-high 31 tackles.
- This was the first time that Robert Snodgrass has scored in successive Premier League appearances.
- Sunderland have been given the most red cards in this season’s Premier League (7).
- Wayne Rooney now has 13 Premier League goals this season – one more than he managed in his 27 PL apps in 2012/13 (12).
- Ashley Young assisted his first Premier League goal for Man United since December 9 2012.
- West Ham could only muster 1 shot on target in this match.
- Andy Carroll made 12 flick-ons in this game but only 38 passes in total (including flick-ons).
- Stewart Downing attempted a weekend-high 19 crosses and corners.
Tottenham 3-2 Southampton
- Jay Rodriguez has scored in 3 consecutive Premier League appearances for the second time in his career (also in March/April last season).
- Roberto Soldado has now assisted 5 league goals this season. The striker has scored 6.
- This was the first time this season that Spurs have battled back from a losing position at home to claim Premier League points (had lost previous 5 they had trailed in).
- Southampton were caught offside 8 times.
- Tottenham have now made 15 errors leading to goals in the PL this season, 5 more than any other side.
- The Potters scored 3 goals in the first half of a Premier League game for just the second time (also vs Fulham in Jan 2010); and the first time away from home.
- Peter Crouch has played a hand in 4 goals against Aston Villa this season (2 goals, 2 assists).
- Stoke scored 4 goals from 5 shots on target.
- Stoke scored 4 goals away from home for the first time in the Premier League.
- Stoke played only 5 crosses in this game, fewer than any other PL team in a game at the weekend.
- Villa made fewer interceptions than any other team across the weekend (7).
