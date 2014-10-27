Facts: Which team has shipped three more set-piece goals than any other this season?
By Joe Brewin
Get your weekly factblast from the number bods at Opta...
West Ham 2-1 Man City
- West Ham have now scored in 8 successive Premier League games; their best run in the competition since November 2009 (10 games).
- Man City have kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 8 Premier League games; this after keeping 4 in their previous 5 matches in the competition.
- Morgan Amalfitano has never lost a Premier League game that he’s scored in (W5 D1)
- Diafra Sakho is the first West Ham player to score in 6 successive Premier League appearances.
- Sakho is only the second player in Premier League history to score in his first 6 starts in the competition (after Mick Quinn).
- In all competitions, Sakho has scored in 7 successive West Ham appearances.
- All 5 Premier League goals that David Silva has scored in 2014 have come away from home.
- Silva has scored 2 goals and assisted 2 more in 3 Premier League appearances at Upton Park against West Ham.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Liverpool 0-0 Hull
- Mario Balotelli has had more shots (excluding blocked) without scoring in the Premier League this season (23).
- Overall, Balotelli has scored just once in his last 23 Premier League appearances – this despite attempting 52 shots (excluding blocked) in these games.
- The Reds have collected just 5 points in their last four Premier League games at Anfield (W1 D2 L1).
- Hull have drawn 3 successive Premier League away games for the first time since December 2008.
- The Tigers have only won 1 of their 19 meetings with the Reds in all competitions (D5 L13).
- After winning 11 Premier League games in a row between February and April, Liverpool have won just 5 of the subsequent 12 matches.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Southampton 1-0 Stoke
- Southampton have won every game that they have scored first in this season in the Premier League (5/5).
- Southampton have kept clean sheets in 4 of their last 5 Premier League home games.
- Saints have conceded only 5 goals in the league this season – fewer than any other side in the top four tiers of English football.
- Fraser Forster has the best saves-to-shots rate of any regular goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (76%). In comparison, other England goalkeepers Joe Hart (69%) and Ben Foster (66%) have lower save percentages.
- This was Forster’s fifth clean sheet of the season in the Premier League - more than any other goalkeeper.
- Southampton have won 6 of their opening 9 games of a top-flight season for the first time in their history.
- Mark Hughes has won just 4 of his 24 Premier League away game in charge of Stoke (L13 D7).
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal
- Alexis Sanchez has scored in 7 of his last 11 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions (8 goals in total).
- Sanchez’s second goal was Arsenal’s 1500th in the Premier League; they became the second side to reach the milestone (Man United, 1706).
- Arsenal have scored 4 90th-minute goals this season, 2 more than any other team in the Premier League.
- The Chilean winger scored twice in a game for the first time for the Gunners.
- Vito Mannone has made 3 errors leading to goals in his last 2 Premier League games.
- Arsenal have won 4 Premier League away games in a row against Sunderland for the first time.
- The Black Cats have won just 1 of their last 22 Premier League games against Arsenal (L14 D7).
Analyse it with Stats Zone
West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace
- Brede Hangeland has scored 2 goals in 4 league appearances this season, this after failing to score in 96 appearances in the competition over the last 3 Premier League campaigns.
- Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (13) and Man City (10) have been awarded more penalties than Crystal Palace (8).
- Mile Jedinak didn’t score or assist a single goal in any of his first 34 Premier League appearances, but he has scored 4 and assisted 2 in his last 13.
- Crystal Palace have conceded a league-high 9 goals from set-pieces this season.
- Victor Anichebe has now scored 12 Premier League goals as a substitute; only 10 players in Premier League history can top this. He has only scored 21 Premier League goals in total.
- Indeed of players to score over 20 Premier League goals, Anichebe has the highest proportion of them as a substitute (57%).
- Saido Berahino has scored 8 goals in 11 competitive appearances for WBA this season, with 7 of these coming at The Hawthorns.
- The England Under-21 international is now the top-scoring Englishman in the Premier League this term with 7 goals.
- Palace have lost only 1 of their last 9 encounters with West Brom in all competitions.
- West Brom have lost only lost 2 of their last 14 Premier League games against London sides.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Swansea 2-0 Leicester
- Wilfried Bony has scored in 3 successive Premier League appearances for the first time.
- Bony is now Swansea’s joint-top goalscorer in Premier League history – level with Michu (20).
- Gylfi Sigurdsson has had a hand in 8 goals (7 assists, 1 goal) in 9 Premier League appearances for Swansea this season.
- Sigurdsson has scored 8 goals and assisted 10 more (18 goal involvements) in his 27 league appearances for Swansea over his 2 spells at the club. At Tottenham, he scored 8 and assisted 4 (12 goal involvements) in more than double the number of Premier League apps (58 appearances).
- The last 7 meetings between Swansea and Leicester have seen the home side win.
- The Foxes have failed to score in 3 of their last 4 Premier League games.
- Leonardo Ulloa scored 5 goals in his first 5 Premier League appearances for Leicester (from 6 shots on target). In his 4 Premier League appearances since, he has failed to score or attempt a single shot.
- Despite not registering an attempt until the 49th minute, Leicester finished the game with more shots than Swansea (9-7, including blocked).
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Burnley 1-3 Everton
- Samuel Eto’o scored his first away goal in the Premier League; his previous 10 all came in home matches.
- That goal was also the first Burnley had conceded in the opening 15 minutes this season.
- Danny Ings has scored with his first shot on target in this match, having managed 1 in his previous 5 Premier League games.
- Since the start of the 2010/11 Premier League season, Leighton Baines has recorded 28 assists, 14 more than any other defender has.
- Having kept 3 clean sheets in a row, Burnley have conceded 12 goals in their last 4 games in the Premier League.
- Burnley’s 3 home defeats this season have all been by a 3-1 scoreline.
- Everton are 1 of 2 teams in the Premier League who have scored in every match this season (along with Chelsea).
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle
- Newcastle have won their first away Premier League game since March 2014, ending a run of 9 without victory (D2 L7).
- Emmanuel Adebayor has scored 4 times in his last 4 Premier League games against Newcastle.
- Sammy Ameobi scored his first Premier League goal, having gone 33 appearances without one.
- Amoebi’s goal was the fastest by a substitute coming on at half-time (8 seconds) since Opta began recording exact times in 2006/07.
- It is also the fastest goal by a substitute (since 2006/07), beating the previous record set by Antoine Sibierski (15 seconds) for Wigan against Derby in January 2008.
- Ayoze Perez scored his first Premier League goal on his first start.
- Tottenham have scored at least once in 19 of their last 20 Premier League games against Newcastle.
- 0 of the last 18 league meetings between these sides at White Hart Lane has ended as a draw.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Man United 1-1 Chelsea
- Didier Drogba scored his first Premier League goal since March 2012 (vs Stoke).
- Drogba became the second-oldest opposition goalscorer at Old Trafford in the Premier League with this goal (36 years, 229 days), after Gary Speed (37 years, 190 days).
- Cesc Fabregas has been involved in 9 goals (1 goal, 8 assists) in 9 league games for Chelsea.
- Fabregas has recorded 8 assists this season, more than any Chelsea player managed last season in the Premier League.
- Manchester United have conceded 6 goals this season from set-pieces. Only Crystal Palace have shipped more in this manner.
- John Terry made his 430th Premier League appearance in this game for Chelsea, overtaking Frank Lampard as the player with the most appearances for the club in the competition.
- Robin van Persie has scored 7 Premier League goals against Chelsea, but this is the first away from Stamford Bridge.
- Both of Branislav Ivanovic’s red cards in the Premier League have come against Manchester United.
- Van Persie’s leveller was United's latest goal in the Premier League since Michael Owen vs Man City in 2009.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.