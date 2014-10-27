Trending

Facts: Which team has shipped three more set-piece goals than any other this season?

Get your weekly factblast from the number bods at Opta...

West Ham 2-1 Man City

  • West Ham have now scored in 8 successive Premier League games; their best run in the competition since November 2009 (10 games).
  • Man City have kept only 1 clean sheet in their last 8 Premier League games; this after keeping 4 in their previous 5 matches in the competition.
  • Morgan Amalfitano has never lost a Premier League game that he’s scored in (W5 D1)
  • Diafra Sakho is the first West Ham player to score in 6 successive Premier League appearances.
  • Sakho is only the second player in Premier League history to score in his first 6 starts in the competition (after Mick Quinn).
  • In all competitions, Sakho has scored in 7 successive West Ham appearances.
  • All 5 Premier League goals that David Silva has scored in 2014 have come away from home.
  • Silva has scored 2 goals and assisted 2 more in 3 Premier League appearances at Upton Park against West Ham.

Liverpool 0-0 Hull

  • Mario Balotelli has had more shots (excluding blocked) without scoring in the Premier League this season (23).
  • Overall, Balotelli has scored just once in his last 23 Premier League appearances – this despite attempting 52 shots (excluding blocked) in these games.
  • The Reds have collected just 5 points in their last four Premier League games at Anfield (W1 D2 L1).
  • Hull have drawn 3 successive Premier League away games for the first time since December 2008.
  • The Tigers have only won 1 of their 19 meetings with the Reds in all competitions (D5 L13).
  • After winning 11 Premier League games in a row between February and April, Liverpool have won just 5 of the subsequent 12 matches.

Southampton 1-0 Stoke

  • Southampton have won every game that they have scored first in this season in the Premier League (5/5).
  • Southampton have kept clean sheets in 4 of their last 5 Premier League home games.
  • Saints have conceded only 5 goals in the league this season – fewer than any other side in the top four tiers of English football.
  • Fraser Forster has the best saves-to-shots rate of any regular goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (76%). In comparison, other England goalkeepers Joe Hart (69%) and Ben Foster (66%) have lower save percentages.
  • This was Forster’s fifth clean sheet of the season in the Premier League - more than any other goalkeeper.
  • Southampton have won 6 of their opening 9 games of a top-flight season for the first time in their history.
  • Mark Hughes has won just 4 of his 24 Premier League away game in charge of Stoke (L13 D7).

Sunderland 0-2 Arsenal

  • Alexis Sanchez has scored in 7 of his last 11 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions (8 goals in total).
  • Sanchez’s second goal was Arsenal’s 1500th in the Premier League; they became the second side to reach the milestone (Man United, 1706).
  • Arsenal have scored 4 90th-minute goals this season, 2 more than any other team in the Premier League.
  • The Chilean winger scored twice in a game for the first time for the Gunners.
  • Vito Mannone has made 3 errors leading to goals in his last 2 Premier League games.
  • Arsenal have won 4 Premier League away games in a row against Sunderland for the first time.
  • The Black Cats have won just 1 of their last 22 Premier League games against Arsenal (L14 D7).

West Brom 2-2 Crystal Palace

  • Brede Hangeland has scored 2 goals in 4 league appearances this season, this after failing to score in 96 appearances in the competition over the last 3 Premier League campaigns.
  • Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (13) and Man City (10) have been awarded more penalties than Crystal Palace (8).
  • Mile Jedinak didn’t score or assist a single goal in any of his first 34 Premier League appearances, but he has scored 4 and assisted 2 in his last 13.
  • Crystal Palace have conceded a league-high 9 goals from set-pieces this season.
  • Victor Anichebe has now scored 12 Premier League goals as a substitute; only 10 players in Premier League history can top this. He has only scored 21 Premier League goals in total.
  • Indeed of players to score over 20 Premier League goals, Anichebe has the highest proportion of them as a substitute (57%).
  • Saido Berahino has scored 8 goals in 11 competitive appearances for WBA this season, with 7 of these coming at The Hawthorns.
  • The England Under-21 international is now the top-scoring Englishman in the Premier League this term with 7 goals.
  • Palace have lost only 1 of their last 9 encounters with West Brom in all competitions.
  • West Brom have lost only lost 2 of their last 14 Premier League games against London sides.

Swansea 2-0 Leicester

  • Wilfried Bony has scored in 3 successive Premier League appearances for the first time.
  • Bony is now Swansea’s joint-top goalscorer in Premier League history – level with Michu (20).
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson has had a hand in 8 goals (7 assists, 1 goal) in 9 Premier League appearances for Swansea this season.
  • Sigurdsson has scored 8 goals and assisted 10 more (18 goal involvements) in his 27 league appearances for Swansea over his 2 spells at the club. At Tottenham, he scored 8 and assisted 4 (12 goal involvements) in more than double the number of Premier League apps (58 appearances).
  • The last 7 meetings between Swansea and Leicester have seen the home side win.
  • The Foxes have failed to score in 3 of their last 4 Premier League games.
  • Leonardo Ulloa scored 5 goals in his first 5 Premier League appearances for Leicester (from 6 shots on target). In his 4 Premier League appearances since, he has failed to score or attempt a single shot.
  • Despite not registering an attempt until the 49th minute, Leicester finished the game with more shots than Swansea (9-7, including blocked).

Burnley 1-3 Everton

  • Samuel Eto’o scored his first away goal in the Premier League; his previous 10 all came in home matches.
  • That goal was also the first Burnley had conceded in the opening 15 minutes this season.
  • Danny Ings has scored with his first shot on target in this match, having managed 1 in his previous 5 Premier League games.
  • Since the start of the 2010/11 Premier League season, Leighton Baines has recorded 28 assists, 14 more than any other defender has.
  • Having kept 3 clean sheets in a row, Burnley have conceded 12 goals in their last 4 games in the Premier League.
  • Burnley’s 3 home defeats this season have all been by a 3-1 scoreline.
  • Everton are 1 of 2 teams in the Premier League who have scored in every match this season (along with Chelsea).

Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle

  • Newcastle have won their first away Premier League game since March 2014, ending a run of 9 without victory (D2 L7).
  • Emmanuel Adebayor has scored 4 times in his last 4 Premier League games against Newcastle.
  • Sammy Ameobi scored his first Premier League goal, having gone 33 appearances without one.
  • Amoebi’s goal was the fastest by a substitute coming on at half-time (8 seconds) since Opta began recording exact times in 2006/07.
  • It is also the fastest goal by a substitute (since 2006/07), beating the previous record set by Antoine Sibierski (15 seconds) for Wigan against Derby in January 2008.
  • Ayoze Perez scored his first Premier League goal on his first start.
  • Tottenham have scored at least once in 19 of their last 20 Premier League games against Newcastle. 
  • 0 of the last 18 league meetings between these sides at White Hart Lane has ended as a draw.

Man United 1-1 Chelsea

  • Didier Drogba scored his first Premier League goal since March 2012 (vs Stoke).
  • Drogba became the second-oldest opposition goalscorer at Old Trafford in the Premier League with this goal (36 years, 229 days), after Gary Speed (37 years, 190 days).
  • Cesc Fabregas has been involved in 9 goals (1 goal, 8 assists) in 9 league games for Chelsea.
  • Fabregas has recorded 8 assists this season, more than any Chelsea player managed last season in the Premier League.
  • Manchester United have conceded 6 goals this season from set-pieces. Only Crystal Palace have shipped more in this manner.
  • John Terry made his 430th Premier League appearance in this game for Chelsea, overtaking Frank Lampard as the player with the most appearances for the club in the competition.
  • Robin van Persie has scored 7 Premier League goals against Chelsea, but this is the first away from Stamford Bridge.
  • Both of Branislav Ivanovic’s red cards in the Premier League have come against Manchester United.
  • Van Persie’s leveller was United's latest goal in the Premier League since Michael Owen vs Man City in 2009.

