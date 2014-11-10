Facts: Who is the only player to have scored for three different Premier League clubs since the start of last season?
By Joe Brewin
Those clever bods at Opta have been busy again...
Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea
- Chelsea have netted 5 goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches this season, more than any other team in the top flight.
- Only Crystal Palace (8) have scored more goals from set-pieces than Chelsea (7) in the Premier League this season.
- Diego Costa scored his 10th Premier League goal in his ninth appearance in the competition; Mick Quinn (6) is the only player to reach double figures in fewer (Mark Viduka and Papiss Cisse also took 9).
- Only in 2 Premier League seasons have Liverpool had fewer than 14 points after 11 games (1992/93 and 2012/13, both 12).
- Mario Balotelli was caught offside 4 times, but managed only 1 shot.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Burnley 1-0 Hull
- 3 of Burnley’s last 4 Premier League games have been 0-0 at half-time.
- Kieran Trippier assisted a goal in the Premier League for the first time, after setting up 14 in the Championship in 2013/14.
- After scoring in each of their opening 8 Premier League games this season, Hull have now failed to score in their last 3.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Man United 1-0 Crystal Palace
- Man United have failed to score in the first half in each of their last 4 Premier League games.
- Angel Di Maria has assisted 3 of the Red Devils' last 5 Premier League goals.
- Indeed, the Argentine has been involved in 4 of Man United’s last 6 Premier League goals (1 goal, 3 assists).
- United had the highest pass completion this weekend (89%); Palace the lowest.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Southampton 2-0 Leicester
- Graziano Pelle has scored 6 and assisted 2 in his last 9 Premier League games.
- Shane Long is the only player to have scored for 3 different Premier League clubs since the start of last season.
- Ronald Koeman’s side are the 11th in Premier League history to have only conceded 5 goals or fewer from 11 games, though Southampton had this exact defensive record at this stage last season too.
- Leicester were the only team not to manage a shot on target this weekend.
- Southampton have only conceded 24 shots on target all season, fewer than any other Premier League team.
- Dusan Tadic created 7 goalscoring chances this weekend, more than any other player (and all of them from open play).
Analyse it with Stats Zone
West Ham 0-0 Aston Villa
- Paul Lambert’s side have won 0 of their last 8 Premier League away trips to London (D2 L6).
- Aston Villa have only scored 1 goal in their last 7 league games combined (D1 L6).
- Diafra Sakho started a Premier League game and didn’t score for the first time.
- The Hammers delivered 49 crosses (including corners) but only 12 reached a team-mate.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
QPR 2-2 Man City
- Sergio Aguero has now scored 13 goals in his last 13 Premier League appearances, with 9 coming in his last 6.
- Charlie Austin has scored 6 of QPR’s 11 league goals so far this season.
- Of the 10 shots on target in the match, 7 were fired in by Sergio Aguero (4) and Charlie Austin (3).
- Edin Dzeko is the 3rd player to be subbed on and then subbed off in the Premier League this season.
- Only Sunderland (4) have scored more own goals this season than Manchester City (3).
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Sunderland 1-1 Everton
- Seb Larsson’s goal was the 23,000th scored in Premier League history.
- Larsson’s strike was his first from a direct free-kick since November 2011.
- Leighton Baines scored his 15th Premier League penalty from 16 taken.
- 11 of Everton’s 16 shots in this game came in the first half.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Tottenham 1-2 Stoke
- Tottenham have conceded 5 goals in the first 15 minutes of matches this season, the joint-most with Hull.
- Nacer Chadli has scored 6 Premier League goals in 10 appearances this season – he found the net once in 24 appearances last term.
- Tottenham players have received 6 red cards in the Premier League in 2014, more than any other team.
- Spurs conceded 20 fouls, more than any other Premier League side this weekend.
- Kyle Naughton made 9 tackles, a league-high this weekend, but also picked up his 2nd Premier League red card of the season.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
West Brom 0-2 Newcastle
- Newcastle have scored 6 goals in their last 3 Premier League away games – their preceding 8 away produced 1 goal.
- Newcastle won all 4 of their Premier League games in November last season and have won both so far this month.
- The Baggies have not won any of the last 24 Premier League home games that they have conceded a goal in.
- The Magpies made a weekend-high 25 interceptions.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Swansea 2-1 Arsenal
- Arsenal have won just 4 Premier League matches this season and those have come against teams currently in the bottom 7 of the table.
- Arsenal have conceded 6 headed goals in the Premier League this season; only bottom side Burnley (8) have let in more.
- Arsenal have lost more points from a winning position than any other Premier League team this season.
- Before this, Swansea had not gained a single point from a losing position in the Premier League this season.
- Swansea had a season-high 6 corners in this game having only won 19 in their previous 10 league games this season.
- There were 9 yellow cards in this game. Only 1 match this season (Burnley vs Hull, with 10) has seen more.
Analyse it with Stats Zone
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.