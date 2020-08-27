Fantasy Premier League football tips: 10 positional changes to keep an eye on for easy extra points

ALSO TRY Fantasy Premier League team names: 100 excellent (and awful) ideas for yours this season

Once upon a time, there was a young Welsh footballer called Gareth Bale. He began life as Southampton’s left-back, but over time, developed into the most expensive right-winger of all time.

Players often end up settling in different positions. Attacking midfielders recede with old age to play deeper, hard-working wingers often find themselves better off as full-backs, while strikers sometimes play out wide. Dion Dublin moved from the front to the back in his career, switching from a striker to a defender.

Fantasy Premier League reflects this. It wouldn’t have been fair for old Dion not to receive a clean sheet bonus for all that hoofing the ball out of his box, and thus, the game we know and love reflects this. You get more points for goals the closer you are to your own net, too.

So far, 2020/21 has its fair share of positional changes - they’re worth taking note of when you’re assembling your squad...

John Lundstram

Sheffield United, £5.5m

Last season: DEF

This season: MID

“My mates said I was defender on it,” said John Lundstram of Fantasy Premier League last season. “I thought that’ll be good because I’m not a defender - hopefully I’ll get a couple of goals and assists.”

And he did. Super John racked up 144 points last season, more than all but four “defenders”. Unfortunately though, the Fantasy admins have seen the error of their ways and promoted the Sheffield United man up to his natural midfield berth. Expect to see far fewer points this season.

(Image credit: PA)

Anthony Martial

Manchester United, £9m

Last season: MID

This season: FWD

Anthony Martial was given the No.9 shirt when he signed for Manchester United. In a torrid spell under Jose Mourinho, however, the Frenchman had his shirt passed onto Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then Romelu Lukaku, as the Special One preferred a big boy up top. United’s new No.11 was made to make do on the wing.

Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Tony Martial is back as a striker and firing on all cylinders. After an excellent end the season, capped by a hat-trick against Sheffield United, he’ll be a big pick for many this time around - but he won’t get you as many points for netting as a striker.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW (Image credit: Nick Eagle) MARCUS RASHFORD Why the 2020s are going to belong to the Manchester United forward

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United, £9.5m

Last season: FWD

This season: MID

…and the man who’s replaced Anthony Martial at left-wing? Marcus Rashford. He's magic, you know.

Rashford’s had a similar journey to his United comrade, starting as a striker before being shunted out wide by Mourinho. Ole moved him back into the No.9 role last season but with the introduction of Bruno Fernandes, Rashford’s slotted back onto the left. The goals may not be his burden now, but at least each one will count for more this season.

(Image credit: PA)

Keinan Davis

Aston Villa, £4.5m

Last season: MID

This season: FWD

Keinan Davis made a handful of appearances for Aston Villa last season as a crisis up front saw Dean Smith even use talismanic midfielder Jack Grealish in a front two. Davis was seen off the bench a few times, running amok and making a nuisance of himself, usually in the final third.

The Fantasy bods have decided to amend his status accordingly. At £4.5m, the Villa man is an absolute bargain for the bench - not unlike in real life.

(Image credit: PA)

Michail Antonio

West Ham United, £6.5m

Last season: MID

This season: FWD

Michail Antonio has played at right-back, left-back, right-wing, left-wing and attacking midfield in his career. Following a relegation battle last season at the London Stadium, however, David Moyes chose to throw him up top in a bid to keep West Ham United in the league.

Antonio and the Irons lived to tell the tale. But while he was raking in points towards the end of last season, he’s switched to becoming a striker for the new campaign. He’s a snip at £6.5m.

Fernandinho

Manchester City, £5.5m

Last season: MID

This season: DEF

Fernandinho is another player who came out of the other side of a club crisis, reborn in a new role. Formerly the destroyer in Manchester City’s midfield, the lack of defensive cover meant that he became the rock of the defence, where he looked like the club’s most competent centre-back.

With Nathan Ake joining the club and rumours of Kalidou Koulibaly intensifying, it’s hard to say how much game-time Fernandinho will get this season. If you’re looking for someone reliable while the new faces bed in though, he will at least get you more defensive points this campaign.

(Image credit: PA)

Matt Ritchie

Newcastle United, £5m

Last season: MID

This season: DEF

Matt Ritchie has been performing as a wing-back even as far back as his Bournemouth days - though he would prefer a midfield role if push came to shove.

In Steve Bruce’s favoured three-at-the-back system at Newcastle United, however, there’s no place for Ritchie but in the defence. Given that he’s a set-piece specialist can put a mean whip on a ball, he’s a great budget option who could deliver big returns. That’s if he actually plays, though: Danny Rose was brought in on loan and ended up benching the Scot last term.

Diogo Jota

Wolverhampton Wanderers, £6.5m

Last season: MID

This season: FWD

Diogo Jota is arguably the least glamorous of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ front three, with Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez the clear headline stealers. With Jota moving from a midfield position to up front this term, he’s just fallen down the pecking order further in Fantasy terms.

Too often altogether, Jota has been dropped for the other two stars to remain up front alone. Then there’s Pedro Neto who’s pushing for a place and it’s highly likely that Wolves will strengthen their team this summer. Perhaps Jota is one to avoid - at least until we know his role at Molineux in a few weeks’ time.

(Image credit: PA)

Mason Greenwood

Manchester United, £7.5m

Last season: FWD

This season: MID

The low-cost gem of last season, Mason Greenwood was a £4.5m academy graduate padding out United’s patchy squad last August. 103 points later, his price has shot up.

Even better news is that the 18-year-old has had his real-life development recognised by the Fantasy admins. Considered a striker at the start of last season, Greenwood’s been performing superbly on the right-wing for the Red Devils. Now, every goal will be worth more. Fantastic news.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal, £12m

Last season: FWD

This season: MID

The big one. No one has scored more goals than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since the flashy Gabonese striker first landed in the Premier League. Now, his goals will get you more points than ever before.

Mikel Arteta’s penchant for playing his talisman out wide has serviced Arsenal nicely in the last few months. Now, his position in Fantasy Football reflects this, despite the Gunners signing Willian to potentially move Auba back centrally. Regardless, there are few things more certain than the Gunners striker bagging points - wherever he plays.

