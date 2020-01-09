Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest January transfers involving Premier League clubs?

All of these transfers involved a Premier League club, but we're only going to tell you which club each player moved to (meaning you have to work out yourself that 2017 transfer to Marseille also involved West Ham).

Tottenham and Arsenal have new managers, Manchester United are in disarray, Manchester City could do with a central defender, and Chelsea have just had a transfer ban lifted. Yes, it's shaping up to be a splurge-tastic January transfer window. Spend! Spend! Spend!

While the rest of us peer into our wallets like Captain Oates surveying the barren vastness of the Antarctic tundra, Premier League clubs use January as a period of ostentatious excess that encapsulates the unsustainability of late capitalism (have you been the London Review of Books again? – Ed.)

So today we're looking for the 25 biggest January window transfers including Premier League clubs. 'Tis the season (kind of)!

