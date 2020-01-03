Quiz! Can you name every player with 6+ Premier League goals in 2019?

We’re giving you seven minutes to name as many of 2019’s top Premier League scorers as you can. When the time’s up, send a screenshot of your score to @FourFourTwo to see how your score compares.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every player with 5+ Premier League assists in 2019?

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get the game's greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door for only £9.50 every quarter – just £2.90 an issue. Cheers!

NOW TRY...

RANKED FourFourTwo's 25 best teams of the decade

QUIZ Can you name the 29 Football League teams founded after 1900?

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

New football quizzes every day on FourFourTwo.com



