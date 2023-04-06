Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager in charge for 1,000+ days?

15 minutes on the clock, 99 bosses to guess.

Guy Roux managed Auxerre for a whopping 41 years. Taking over in 1961 at just the age of 23 years old, the Frenchman was originally a player-manager.

Over the years, he'd gain worldwide prominence, eventually taking the Ligue 1 minnows to the summit of the title in in the 1990s. He brought Champions League football to Auxerre in an extraordinary four-decade career.

After leaving in 2005, he embarked on his second job in football at Lens. He bossed four matches without a win… and resigned. Now that's a lot more like the kind of ephemeral tenures we're used to these days.

We've compiled every manager of the Premier League era to manage 1,000 days in charge. We haven't subtracted time that they spent outside the top flight – but we're not counting time before the Prem began. Can you name every one?

