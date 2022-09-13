Quiz! Can you name the 22 players to win the Champions League with more than one club?
Robert Lewandowski returns to Bayern Munich tonight, who he won Old Big Ears with in lockdown – and now he's aiming for a second Champions League title in different colours
10 minutes on the clock, 40 players to guess.
Winning the Champions League once is the highlight of most players' careers. Doing it for a second time? That's special.
The most coveted trophy in club football only has a select few names inscribed on it. The number of players who can call themselves champions of Europe is a select list – though it's not all world-renowned superstars who have lifted those handles.
The ones that have done it twice tend to be the very elite. Some of the biggest stars in the history of the game.
The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi are looking to add their name to the list these days. Who are the 22 players on it?
