Genk v West Ham live stream: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

Genk v West Ham live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 4 November, 5.45pm GMT

West Ham will be looking to maintain their excellent form when they face Genk in the Europa League on Thursday.

When David Moyes' men finished sixth in the Premier League last season to qualify for this competition, some wondered how seriously they would take it. The Europa League has not been the happiest hunting ground for West Ham in recent years, and a number of fans expressed concerns that the squad might not be able to cope with the burden of playing so many games.

That has not been an issue so far. Not only are West Ham fourth in the Premier League after 10 matches, they sit top of their Europa League group too. Moyes' side have won each of their three encounters to date and will qualify for the knockout phase of the competition if they are victorious in Belgium on Thursday.

A thumping 4-1 victory over Aston Villa at the weekend means West Ham go into this match full of confidence. They have now won five games on the bounce in all competitions, if you include their penalty shoot-out victory over Manchester City in the League Cup.

West Ham have kept clean sheets in four of those contests, and for all the clichés about Moyes' apparent conservative style, the Hammers are playing some excellent attacking football this term. Just two teams have scored more goals in the Europa League group phase, while Chelsea and Liverpool are the only sides with more productive attacking units in the Premier League.

Moyes has a full complement of players to choose from, but with Liverpool to come this weekend he could rest a few of his usual starters. Andriy Yarmolenko, Issa Diop, Craig Dawson, Nikola Vlasic and Manuel Lanzini all played against Genk last month and will hope to be involved again here. Vladimir Coufal is also in line to start at right-back.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

