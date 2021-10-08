New Newcastle owners: How much is each Premier League owner worth?
By Mark White
How rich are Newcastle United's new owners? Here's how the Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund stack up against rivals
Newcastle United have new owners in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) - but how rich are they in comparison to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City?
It appears very. The Premier League richlist ranges from those with cash to burn to those who struggle to make ends meet - and it seems like Newcastle could be primed to join the bigger boys with this latest takeover.
Newcastle United's Saudi Arabia’s PIF has been looking to invest in the Premier League for a while now - and they trounce even the next richest owners at Manchester City with their exorbitant wealth...
How wealthy are the Newcastle United owners?
With an estimated net wealth of £320bn, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fun is believed to be worth over 10 times as much as Manchester City's megabucks owners.
And with a stated aim already of winning the Premier League title within the next decade, it seems they might not be afraid of flashing the cash in the transfer market...
|Club
|Owner/s
|Estimated wealth
|Nation/s
|Arsenal
|Stan Kroenke
|$8.2B
|USA
|Aston Villa
|Nassef Sawiris, Wesley Edens
|$10.4B
|Egypt, USA
|Brentford
|Matthew Benham
|unknown
|UK
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|Tony Bloom (75.61%)
|$1.3B
|UK
|Burnley
|ALK Capital (84%)
|$48M
|USA
|Chelsea
|Roman Abramovich
|$14.5B
|Russia/Israel
|Crystal Palace
|Steve Parish, Joshua Harris (18%), David S. Blitzer (18%)
|$5.7B
|UK/USA
|Everton
|Farhad Moshiri (77.2%)
Bill Kenwright
|$2.9B
|Iran/UK
|Leeds United
|Andrea Radrizzani (63%), 49ers Enterprises, York Family and others (37%)
|$4B
|Italy, USA
|Leicester City
|The Srivaddhanaprabha Family
|$3.7B
|Thailand
|Liverpool
|John W. Henry, Tom Werner
|$2.8B
|USA
|Manchester City
|Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
|$22B
|UAE
|Manchester United
|The Glazer Family
|$4.7B
|USA
|Newcastle United
|Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund
|$320B
|Saudi Arabia
|Norwich City
|Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones (53%), Michael Foulger (15%)
|$30M
|UK
|Southampton
|Gao Jisheng (80%), Katharina Liebherr (20%)
|$4B
|China, Switzerland
|Tottenham Hotspur
|Joe Lewis (70.6% of 85% holding company), Daniel Levy (29.4% of 85% holding company)
|$4.9B
|UK
|Watford
|Gino Pozzo
|$120M
|Italy
|West Ham United
|David Sullivan (51.1%), David Gold (35.1%) Albert Smith (10%)
|$1.6B
|UK, USA
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin
|$9.14B
|China
