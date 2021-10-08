New Newcastle owners: How much is each Premier League owner worth?

Newcastle United have new owners in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) - but how rich are they in comparison to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City?

It appears very. The Premier League richlist ranges from those with cash to burn to those who struggle to make ends meet - and it seems like Newcastle could be primed to join the bigger boys with this latest takeover.

Newcastle United's Saudi Arabia’s PIF has been looking to invest in the Premier League for a while now - and they trounce even the next richest owners at Manchester City with their exorbitant wealth...

How wealthy are the Newcastle United owners?

With an estimated net wealth of £320bn, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fun is believed to be worth over 10 times as much as Manchester City's megabucks owners.

And with a stated aim already of winning the Premier League title within the next decade, it seems they might not be afraid of flashing the cash in the transfer market...

The current Premier League owners' wealth (estimated) Club Owner/s Estimated wealth Nation/s Arsenal

Stan Kroenke $8.2B USA Aston Villa

Nassef Sawiris, Wesley Edens $10.4B Egypt, USA Brentford Matthew Benham unknown UK Brighton & Hove Albion Tony Bloom (75.61%) $1.3B UK Burnley ALK Capital (84%) $48M USA Chelsea

Roman Abramovich $14.5B Russia/Israel Crystal Palace Steve Parish, Joshua Harris (18%), David S. Blitzer (18%) $5.7B UK/USA Everton

Farhad Moshiri (77.2%)

Bill Kenwright $2.9B Iran/UK Leeds United Andrea Radrizzani (63%), 49ers Enterprises, York Family and others (37%) $4B Italy, USA Leicester City The Srivaddhanaprabha Family $3.7B Thailand Liverpool

John W. Henry, Tom Werner $2.8B USA Manchester City

Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan $22B UAE Manchester United

The Glazer Family $4.7B USA Newcastle United

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund $320B Saudi Arabia Norwich City

Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones (53%), Michael Foulger (15%) $30M UK Southampton Gao Jisheng (80%), Katharina Liebherr (20%) $4B China, Switzerland Tottenham Hotspur

Joe Lewis (70.6% of 85% holding company), Daniel Levy (29.4% of 85% holding company) $4.9B UK Watford Gino Pozzo $120M Italy West Ham United

David Sullivan (51.1%), David Gold (35.1%) Albert Smith (10%) $1.6B UK, USA Wolverhampton Wanderers Guo Guangchang, Liang Xinjun, Wang Qunbin $9.14B China

