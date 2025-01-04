Is Manchester City vs West Ham on TV? How to watch Premier League clash

Watch Manchester City vs West Ham as the Premier League champions look to kick on after ending their win drought – here's FourFourTwo's guide on how to watch Man City vs West Ham live streams wherever you are in the world.

Manchester City vs West Ham key information • Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • Streams: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Have Man City turned a corner? Their win over Leicester last weekend ended a run of five games without a win, in what was only their second victory in the space of 13 games. On Saturday we'll get an indication as to whether the most dominant force of recent years can build momentum again or whether the title race will slip further from view.

West Ham are the visitors, with the London side down in 13th in the premier league table in what has been a disappointing campaign so far. They had put together a decent string of results until they were thumped 5-0 by league leaders Liverpool last time out.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Man City vs West Ham online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Man City vs West Ham in the UK?

Unfortunately, for viewers in the UK, Man City vs West Ham is not being televised in the UK.

The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, which means it falls under the so-called 'blackout', in which Premier League games cannot be televised in the UK.

Highlights will be available on various online platforms but there is no live coverage within the UK, unless you're visiting and accessing your usual streams from back home via a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Manchester City vs West Ham in the US

In the US, you can watch Manchester City vs West Ham on Peacock, which is the streaming platform owned by broadcasting giant NBC.

Peacock has multiple Premier League games each weekend, with four other games on Saturday January 4, as well as the blockbuster Liverpool vs Manchester United on Sunday January 5.

You can take out a Peacock subscription in a matter of minutes, costing $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester City vs West Ham from anywhere

Not going to be at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Manchester City vs West Ham. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar loves NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

► Manchester City eyeing move for former player Pep Guardiola was 'sad and disappointed' to let go: report

Watch Man City vs West Ham streams globally

Can I watch Manchester City vs West Ham in Canada? Canadians can watch Manchester City vs West Ham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Man City vs West Ham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Man City vs West Ham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Man City vs West Ham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Man City vs West Ham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Man City vs West Ham in Africa? You can watch Man City vs West Ham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.