Manchester City v Newcastle United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City v Newcastle United live stream, Sunday 8 May, 4.30pm BST

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back after Wednesday’s heartbreaking defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League.

After 89 minutes of their semi-final second leg, Pep Guardiola’s side were 5-3 up on aggregate. A meeting with Liverpool in Paris on May 28 seemed to beckon. Yet two quickfire goals from Rodrygo in second-half stoppage time turned the match on its head. Once the tie went into extra time, there was only ever going to be one winner – and Karim Benzema made sure of that with a penalty in the 95th minute.

City cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves. They could be two points behind Liverpool by the time this match kicks off; a failure to emerge victorious could prove fatal in the Premier League title race.

Newcastle will be tricky opponents. They only lost 1-0 to Liverpool last weekend, and have amassed more points in 2022 than anyone below the top two. The Magpies have also had eight days to prepare for this match and will be motivated by the prospect of securing a top-half finish, which would be a fine achievement given their precarious position when Eddie Howe was handed the reins.

Manchester City will have to make do without John Stones, while Kyle Walker was forced off in Madrid and will play no part this weekend.

Guardiola is likely to make some changes to his team after the disappointment of Wednesday, with Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan among those hoping to be given an opportunity from the first whistle.

Newcastle will be unable to call upon the services of Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Jamal Lewis, as they seek to spoil City’s title tilt. Fabian Schar is expected to be fit, while Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson could be named among the substitutes – although neither is likely to start.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 8 May, and the game is being broadcast live by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

