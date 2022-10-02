Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Manchester City vs Manchester United live stream, Sunday 3 October, 2pm

Manchester City and Manchester United will renew hostilities at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side are one of only two unbeaten teams (the other is Tottenham (opens in new tab)) as the Premier League returns after the international break. City (opens in new tab) have not been flawless so far, and the manner in which they dropped points against Newcastle (opens in new tab) and Aston Villa (opens in new tab) will have frustrated their manager, but the champions are in a strong position after seven matches.

No team in the division comes close to matching City’s attacking record, with Erling Haaland having contributed 11 goals to his new team’s tally of 23. The Norway international has made Guardiola’s charges an even more frightening proposition, and Manchester United (opens in new tab)’s centre-backs will not relish facing him this weekend.

Yet Erik ten Hag’s team are also in a decent place despite a dismal start to the campaign. Consecutive losses to Brighton (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab) left United at the foot of the table after two rounds of fixtures, but a subsequent four-game winning streak has brightened the mood at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have looked particularly dangerous when playing on the break, as they did in victories over Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Arsenal (opens in new tab). With Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes possessing the technical quality to pick out speedy runners in behind, United will pose questions of City’s defence even if they go long periods of this match without seeing the ball.

City will have to make do without Kalvin Phillips and John Stones, while Aymeric Laporte may only be fit enough for a place on the bench following a knee problem.

United will not be able to call upon the services of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial and Brandon Williams. Donny van de Beek and Marcus Rashford will both need to be assessed by the club’s medical staff in the run-up to kick-off.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 2 October and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

