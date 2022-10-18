Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Premier League clash

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream and match preview, Wednesday 19 October, 8.15pm BST

Erik ten Hag's side will be looking to return to winning ways after a 0-0 draw with Newcastle (opens in new tab) at the weekend. It was a disappointing display from United (opens in new tab), who lacked attacking cohesion and struggled to play through Newcastle's press, particularly in the first half.

Even so, the Red Devils did manage to create chances on the counter-attack, and they could easily have emerged victorious had they been more prolific with the opportunities they did fashion.

United's most impressive results this term have come when they are able to play on the break. They beat both Liverpool (opens in new tab) and Arsenal (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford using such an approach, and will look to catch Tottenham (opens in new tab) out in transition on Wednesday.

Spurs have won four of their last five matches in the Premier League, the latest of which was a 2-0 triumph over Everton (opens in new tab) on Saturday. Antonio Conte's charges struggled to break down the opposition's deep defence in the first half, but they came on strong after the interval to take the game away from the Toffees.

Tottenham were second best in away games against Chelsea (opens in new tab) (a 2-2 draw) and Arsenal (a 3-1 defeat), so this trip to Old Trafford will be a test of their title credentials.

United will hope to welcome back Christian Eriksen after the Denmark international missed the Newcastle clash through illness. Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Brandon Williams, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will all miss out.

Tottenham will have to make do without Emerson Royal, who will not be back from suspension until the weekend. Japhet Tanganga, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are all out injured.

Form

Manchester United: DWLWW

Tottenham Hotspur: WWLWW

Referee

Simon Hooper will be the referee for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur.

Stadium

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Old Trafford.

Other games

Brentford vs Chelsea, Bournemouth vs Southampton, Liverpool vs West Ham United and Newcastle United vs Everton will also take place on Wednesday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.15pm BST on Wednesday 19 October and it is being shown on Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

