Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream and match preview

Looking for a Newcastle United vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Newcastle United vs Manchester United is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) will be looking to avenge their recent defeat by Manchester United (opens in new tab) in the final of the EFL Cup when the two teams go head-to-head at St James' Park.

The Magpies were beaten 2-0 at Wembley in February but they are still very much alive in the race for the top four.

Indeed, Eddie Howe's side would overtake United with a triumph in front of their own fans on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Newcastle will have to make do without Miguel Almiron, Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth, while Anthony Gordon, Allan Saint-Maximin, Nick Pope and Sven Botman will all need to be assessed.

Manchester United will be unable to call upon the services of Casemiro, as well as Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Alejandro Garnacho and Tom Heaton. Raphael Varane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer are all hoping to be fit.

Form

Newcastle won back-to-back games prior to the international break, beating Wolves (opens in new tab) and Nottingham Forest (opens in new tab) to move within two points of the top four.

Manchester United lost 7-0 to Liverpool (opens in new tab) last month, before being held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton (opens in new tab). However, they then beat Fulham (opens in new tab) in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Newcastle United vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Newcastle United vs Manchester United will be played at the 52,000-capacity St James' Park in Newcastle.

Kick-off and channel

Newcastle United vs Manchester United kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 3 April in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.