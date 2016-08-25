Opta's 23 best facts of the weekend: what record is Zlatan chasing?

1. There have been more own goals scored in Premier League matches between Tottenham and Liverpool than any other fixture (9).

2. Liverpool have scored the most Premier League goals in 2016 so far (45), but they've also conceded 33 (the sixth most).

3.Chelsea have lost just 1 of their last 45 Premier League home games against newly promoted opposition (this weekend they face Burnley), but it came last season vs Bournemouth (0-1).

4. Diego Costa is one of 38 different players to have scored 10+ goals for Chelsea in the Premier League, but he has the best minutes-per-goal ratio of them all, netting every 137 minutes on average.

5. Antonio Conte is currently unbeaten in 29 successive league home matches as a club manager (W27 D2), and last suffered home defeat in January 2013 (Juventus 1-2 Sampdoria).

6.Crystal Palace have won just 2 of their 21 Premier League games in 2016 (D5 L14).

7. Bournemouth have won 3 of their 6 away trips to London in the Premier League (W3 D0 L3).

8.Stoke have secured just 2 wins in their last 12 Premier League fixtures (D4 L6), picking up only 10 points from a possible 36.

9.Swansea are winless in their last 12 games away to Leicester in all competitions (D3 L9), losing the last 6 in a row.

10. Claudio Ranieri is still looking to secure his 100th Premier League win as a manager – he will be only the 5th non-British/Irish manager to reach this landmark (joining Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez).

11. Since 2007/08, 47 of Fernando Llorente’s 104 league goals have been from headers (45%).

12.Southampton have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 14 Premier League matches; a run stretching back to February. Before this run, they’d kept 6 in a row.

13. Sunderland's David Moyes needs one more point to reach the 700-point mark as a Premier League manager. The only managers with more points in the competition are Alex Ferguson (1,752), Arsene Wenger (1,490) and Harry Redknapp (875).

14. Watford haven’t beaten Arsenal in league competition since a 1-0 win in April 1988, courtesy a goal from Rick Holden.

15. Only two Premier League starting XIs have had an average age of 30 or older in the Premier League this season – both by Watford: 30y 5d vs Southampton and 30y 12d vs Chelsea.

16.Hull have lost 10 and won none of their last 11 games with Manchester United in all competitions. The Tigers’ last victory over United came back in November 1974 (2-0).

17. Wayne Rooney has scored 7 goals in his last 5 Premier League games against Hull. Overall, he's been involved in 10 goals in 6 league appearances against the Tigers (7 goals, 3 assists).

18. Zlatan time: only 8 players have scored in each of their first three Premier League appearances: Michael Ricketts, Brian Deane, Adrian Mutu, Dalian Atkinson, Mick Quinn, Diego Costa, Pavel Pogrebnyak and Michu.

19. Middlesbrough last won successive Premier League away games in February 2006, with back-to-back wins against Sunderland and West Brom (who they face in this game).

20. Saido Berahino has just 1 goal and no assists in his last 26 Premier League appearances for WBA (1420 mins played).

21. Manchester City have lost only 1 of their last 10 Premier League meetings with West Ham on home soil (W8 D1), though it did come in September 2015 (1-2).

22. West Ham have scored in 15 successive Premier League matches – the longest such current run in the competition.

23. Since August 2015, West Ham have won 48.4% of their Premier League games (15/31) when Dimitri Payet has played compared to 22.2% when he’s been absent (2/9).

New features every day on FourFourTwo.com • Analysis