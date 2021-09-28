PSG vs Manchester City: lineups revealed for the Champions League group stage clash
The PSG vs Manchester City lineups are in and Lionel Messi starts for the hosts
The PSG vs Manchester City lineups have been revealed ahead of tonight's Champions League group stage clash. There was much talk about whether or not Lionel Messi would start, with the Argentine superstar recovering from injury ahead of the match, but fans will be thrilled to hear he makes the lineup.
Man City will be hoping to capitalise on their strong start in group A, which they currently top after defeating RB Leipzig 6-3 in their opening game. After drawing with Club Brugge, PSG will be desperate for a win to kick start their campaign.
PSG
(4-3-3)
Donnarumma
Hakimi
Marquinhos
Kimpembe
Mendes
Herrera
Gueye
Verratti
Messi
Mbappe
Neymar
🚨 Tonight’s starting XI 🆚 @ManCity Marco Verratti and Leo Messi return after injury! #PSGMCI | #UCL pic.twitter.com/JZZzO9qSGpSeptember 28, 2021
Manchester City
(4-3-3)
Ederson
Walker
Dias
Laporte
Cancelo
B. Silva
Rodri
De Bruyne
Mahrez
Grealish
Sterling
Here's how we're lining up in Paris! 📋XI | Ederson, Walker, Dias (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish. SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Stones, Ake, Jesus, Torres, Fernandinho, Foden, McAtee, Wilson-Esbrand.🔷 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/K2sDdnFyRNSeptember 28, 2021
