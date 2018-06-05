Quiz! Can you name the 100 Premier League players going to the 2018 World Cup?
By Alex Reid
A century of stars currently employed by England's top-flight clubs have been named in World Cup squads. Now, nobody get an injury or make a transfer move, please...
We know every country’s World Cup 23, and – before the sound of metatarsals snapping and frantic phone calls to Jake Livermore ensue – 100 footballers contracted to Premier League clubs are set to be involved.
To the surprise of nobody, Manchester City are the heftiest contributors with 16, even without the absent Leroy Sané. (Honestly, Jogi Löw - we're really scratching our... heads at that one.) Next come Chelsea with 14, then Tottenham with 12; while Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford get a summer of rest as they have no internationals going.
Of course, only one nation has called up players entirely from their domestic leagues. That would be England, and those future World Cup winners (no sniggering please) are joined by 70+ overseas superstars.
We’ve put 15 minutes on the clock and we’d love to know how close you get to the perfect, damn-near-impossible 100. Tell us your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away – and then challenge some pals. Good luck!
(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)
