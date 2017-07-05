Quiz! Can you name the 50 all-time Premier League appearance-makers?
By Alex Reid
As a left-footed stalwart joins a jinking left-winger atop the Prem appearance table, we ask you to name the 50 players who've racked up the most games
Peter Shilton. For the purists, that’s the name of England's record top-flight appearance maker with 849 games – although the mighty Shilts played over 1,000 league matches across the tiers.
Shilton was, of course, a goalkeeper, played mainly in an era of 142-game seasons [citation needed] and – crucially – he was playing before Rupert Murdoch invented football in 1992. No idea how he even did that.
When it comes to post-’92, Premier League era records, there was a seismic shift this month as a long-reigning leader was caught by a (relatively) young whippersnapper. So what better time to test your knowledge of the all-time top 50 warhorses?
We’re giving you their total appearances, the clubs they’ve played Premier League football for - and 10 minutes on the clock. Get inputting surnames, then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo (we'll retweet the best scores, if you don't give answers away). Challenge some friends while you're at it, eh?
(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes. Please turn them off while you’re here)
