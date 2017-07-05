Quiz! Can you name the 50 all-time Premier League appearance-makers?

Peter Shilton. For the purists, that’s the name of England's record top-flight appearance maker with 849 games – although the mighty Shilts played over 1,000 league matches across the tiers.

Shilton was, of course, a goalkeeper, played mainly in an era of 142-game seasons [citation needed] and – crucially – he was playing before Rupert Murdoch invented football in 1992. No idea how he even did that.

When it comes to post-’92, Premier League era records, there was a seismic shift this month as a long-reigning leader was caught by a (relatively) young whippersnapper. So what better time to test your knowledge of the all-time top 50 warhorses?

We’re giving you their total appearances, the clubs they’ve played Premier League football for - and 10 minutes on the clock. Get inputting surnames, then let us know how you got on @FourFourTwo (we'll retweet the best scores, if you don't give answers away). Challenge some friends while you're at it, eh?

