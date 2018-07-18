Quiz! Can you name the 50 most valuable footballers in the world?

After a World Cup, there’s always a slight shifting of the tectonic plates in terms of player values. Some young buck will make their mark and Real Madrid will try to sign him in an unthinking, reflex action like a goalkeeper leaping towards the ball.

Yet a player’s transfer value is decided by more than just talent: it’s also age, marketability (tragic but true), position and – crucially – whether a club is willing to sell.

You might have to pay a lot more for these players to prise them from their clubs if they’re unwilling to let go. However, according to those scientists at Transfermarkt, these 50 players would command the highest fees in football if up for sale.

We’ve put 10 minutes on the clock for you to try to name all 50. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best, if you don’t give answers away. Please challenge some pals to do it too. One player from this list will go to your club if you do. Honest.

