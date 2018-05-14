Quiz! Can you name the 60 highest-scoring Fantasy Premier League players of 2017/18?

Whether you committed to Fantasy Premier League from Week 1 to the end (like a certain international cricketer) or lost interest in the second month when you realised that making Saido Berahino your captain was a bad move, FPL remains a phenomenon.

One player dominated the game this year, earning a record 303 points and ensuring that 56.7% of FPL managers had him in their side by the end of the season. Let's assume that the 43.3% who didn’t were Manchester United or Everton fans (or had given up).

If you can’t name that Liverpool player, you’re in a world of trouble – but there are a few curveballs in the below. Especially as the best FPL players of the season includes outfield players from Stoke and Southampton, as well as not one but three Crystal Palace midfielders.

Below are the highest point-scorers for the 2017/18 season, their clubs and their official FPL playing position (so don’t blame us if you disagree with them). Let us know your score @FourFourTwo – we’ll retweet the best totals, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends while you’re at it.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

