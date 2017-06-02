Quiz! Can you name all 24 cities to host a Champions League or European Cup final?
By Alex Reid
As the Champions League showpiece arrives in Cardiff, can you name the locations to have hosted Europe’s biggest club game in the past?
The Millennium Stadium hosts its first ever European Cup/Champions League final this weekend. A fitting venue and city, particularly if local boy Gareth Bale can play a part for Real Madrid in their showdown with Juventus.
What we’re testing now, however, is your knowledge of the locations that have been home to the glorious games and balmy nights in years gone by. There’s been 24 different hosts - including one city which has done the job seven times.
We’ve provided you with the number of finals hosted as well as the years (or year). All you need to do is name the location - or the stadium. Either works! We’re nice like that.
To show us your gratitude, please tweet us your scores @FourFourTwo and challenge your pals to see how they get on. For now, six minutes is on the clock - get cracking.
(Note: Adblockers might stop you from seeing this quiz. Please them off for our site. Thanks!)
