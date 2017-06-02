Quiz! Can you name all 24 cities to host a Champions League or European Cup final?

The Millennium Stadium hosts its first ever European Cup/Champions League final this weekend. A fitting venue and city, particularly if local boy Gareth Bale can play a part for Real Madrid in their showdown with Juventus.

What we’re testing now, however, is your knowledge of the locations that have been home to the glorious games and balmy nights in years gone by. There’s been 24 different hosts - including one city which has done the job seven times.

We’ve provided you with the number of finals hosted as well as the years (or year). All you need to do is name the location - or the stadium. Either works! We’re nice like that.

