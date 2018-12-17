Quiz! Can you name the Champions League last 16 players who played the most minutes in this season’s group stage?

The draw for the last 16 of this season’s Champions League was made on Monday, pitting Manchester United against PSG and last season’s finalists Liverpool going toe-to-toe with Bayern Munich.

Phwoar, cor-blimey and indeed “FOOTBALL!”. Is it February yet?

SEE ALSO Get the Champions League last 16 draw in full here

Apparently not. So in the meantime, satisfy your appetite with today’s quiz – the remaining players who’ve played the most minutes in the competition so far this season, featuring the 25 ever-presents who haven’t yet missed a minute.

Two clubs don’t feature here – fittingly, Revierderby rivals Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, who’ve so far shared the load between their hungry squad members. But there’s at least one representative (and only one apiece in Manchester United and Tottenham’s cases) for every other side involved in this season’s knockout stage, including a whopping seven from group winners Porto.

Perhaps that isn’t such good news for you in this quiz, but either way we’d love for you to tell us your scores @FourFourTwo – up for grabs is a place on our daily leaderboard for the finest scores in the Twittersphere. Good luck!

More time-killing football quizzes on FourFourTwo.com