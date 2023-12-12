Quiz! Can you name every club to have finished top of a Champions League group?

Jude Bellingham celebrating a goal against Napoli in the Champions League

8 minutes on the clock, 52 teams to guess.

The format of the Champions League has changed several times since 1992, but at least one group stage has featured every year.

From next season, 36 clubs will take part in the 'league phase', each facing eight different teams.

While this guarantees more games, and money, for participants, it also presents some new complications.

As we leave the old format behind, see how many of the 52 clubs you can name who have topped a Champions League group.

