Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club's top three scorers in 2016/17?

Competition is fairly fierce at some clubs. Tottenham, for example, have a trio of players in double figures when it comes to league goals this season. Arsenal and Liverpool aren't far behind, but the competition for the second and third spots is admittedly not so high at Middlesbrough, Sunderland or Watford.

But what we want to know is this: can you name the men behind the 2016/17 league goal totals below? Top three scorers for each club (with an asterisk for players who have actually since left the club in question). Surnames only will do fine for us.

You have 15 minutes to give it a good crack, then we'd love it if you let us know how you got on get on. Tweet us your scores @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet them so long as you don't give answers away (because that'd be daft). Then challenge some friends to see how they get on.

(Please note: You'll need to turn off your adblockers on our site to see these quizzes!)

