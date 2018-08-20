Quiz! Can you name the last 50 goalkeepers to save a Premier League penalty?

It hasn’t been the smoothest of starts for Cardiff in their return to the Premier League, but at least their man in goal is in great form. The Bluebirds No.1 has saved two penalties in his first two Premier League games, becoming the first goalkeeper since Erik Thorstvedt in 1992 to achieve such a feat.

However, Erik the Viking isn’t in this quiz, as this is based on the last 50 keepers to save a spot-kick in England’s top division. For your reference, that stretches back to around April 2012.

Below are the 50 keepers responsible, their total all-time Premier League penalty saves, plus every Prem club they’ve featured for (even if it’s just been sitting on the bench).

There’s 10 minutes on the clock and we’d love to know how you get on @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best scores, if you don’t give answers away – and please challenge some friends too. The more these quizzes are shared, the more we can create, which is simply phenomenal news.

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com