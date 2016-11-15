Quiz! How many of the 2015/16 Prem's top goals + assists contributors can you name?

How well can you still remember last season? If your memory is short, for example, you might forget that Eden Hazard was a bit pants in Chelsea's dismal title defence.

That, though, was just one anomaly in a bizarre campaign full of the things – so we'll forgive you if your brain's a bit fuzzy for this latest quiz. We've put together a list of the 54 players who scored or directly assisted at least nine goals in the Premier League last term, and all you have to do is tell us who they were.

We'll even give you the clubs they played for. Easy, right? Well, if you say so. Let us know how you get on @FourFourTwo and we'll retweet your scores, then head to our quiz page for more brain-tickling teasers.

(Please note: Using an ad blocker? You won't see the quiz unless you turn it off *peers out of window with sad face*.)

