Southampton v Manchester United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Southampton v Manchester United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 22 August, 2pm BST

Manchester United will be looking to make it two wins from two at the start of the Premier League season when they take on Southampton.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's began the campaign in perfect fashion, thrashing Leeds 5-1 at Old Trafford. Manchester United beat the same opposition 6-2 at the same stadium last term, and they once again exploited Leeds' open defensive structure and man-marking system to emerge victorious. Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick but was arguably overshadowed by Paul Pogba, who provided four assists to equal a Premier League record.

There has once again been plenty of speculation surrounding Pogba's future this summer, with PSG continuing to sniff around a player who is out of contract next summer. But the France international cannot be accused of taking his eye off the ball. Solskjaer will hope that, regardless of where he ends up next term, Pogba will deliver his best season yet at Old Trafford in 2021/22.

Southampton took the lead in their opening fixture, as new signing Adam Armstrong capitalised on an error from Everton defender Michael Keane to fire his team ahead. But the Toffees regrouped and scored three times before the final whistle, leaving Saints empty-handed.

This could be a difficult season for Ralph Hasenhuttl, whose squad has been weakened by the exits of Danny Ings, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand. There was some more positive news this week, though, as the club announced that James Ward-Prowse has signed a new five-year deal.

Jadon Sancho is in line for their first competitive start for United, but Raphael Varane is not yet ready to feature. Eric Bailly could be fit enough for the bench, but Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Dean Henderson and Phil Jones are all out.

Southampton have few injury concerns ahead of Sunday's game. Will Smallbone is on the comeback trail after tearing his ACL, while Sam McQueen's career is in doubt with a long-term knee injury.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST and the game is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event the UK.

