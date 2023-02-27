Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview, Tuesday 28 February, 7:15pm GMT

Looking for a Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion (opens in new tab) live stream? We've got you covered. Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion is on ITV4 in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Brighton will be aiming to keep their superb season going on two fronts when they travel to Championship strugglers Stoke in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Roberto De Zerbi's side are flying high in the Premier League, where their weekend off (they had been due to face Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle (opens in new tab)) ought to have left them ideally fresh for this tie – which they set up by knocking out Liverpool (opens in new tab). The Seagulls reached the semi-finals in 2018/19, but they haven't advanced beyond the fifth round since.

For Stoke – FA Cup runners-up 12 years ago – this game provides a welcome distraction from a league campaign which has seen them get drawn towards the Championship relegation scrap. But it rather goes without saying that this should be a stern test for Alex Neil's Potters, who have beaten two fourth-tier teams to make it this far.

Kick-off is at 7:15pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Brighton remain without Levi Colwill and Danny Welbeck for this encounter – as well as long-term absentee Jakub Moder, who hasn't featured in almost a year, and Adam Lallana, who's out for the season. Pervis Estupinan is doubtful.

For Stoke, attacking midfielder Nick Powell is the only confirmed absentee; on-loan Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is a doubt.

Form

Currently eighth in the Premier League with games in hand on those above them, Brighton remain well in contention for a first-ever European qualification. The Seagulls lost 1-0 at home to Fulham (opens in new tab) last time out, but that was their first defeat of 2023; they have won five out of eight games this calendar year, scoring 12 goals in four away matches.

Stoke enter this encounter off the back of a fifth league defeat in nine since the turn of the year, which has left them 17th in the second tier – a not-quite-precarious nine points above the drop zone but still with work to do. The Potters have failed to score in four of their last six outings – although they have found the net three times in each of the other two.

Referee

Darren Bond will be the referee for Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stadium

Stoke City vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the 30,089-capacity bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 7:15pm GMT on Tuesday 28 February in the UK. The game is being shown on ITV4 and ITVX.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:15pm ET / 11:15am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International FA Cup TV rights

• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.

• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.

• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.