How to watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich: Live streams and TV details for Saturday's Premier League game

Donyell Malen could feature for his new side this weekend

Watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich as the home side look to continue their recent surge up the Premier League table this weekend when they face Kieran McKenna's plucky Ipswich Town side in desperate need of a result.

Aston Villa vs Ipswich Town key information • Date: Saturday, 15 February, 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV channels: Peacock (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Both sides are desperate for three points in their respective battles for European football and survival.

The reverse fixture saw the sides play out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Portman Road as Ipswich laid down an early marker of their intentions this season after a busy summer window.

Liam Delap put in a statement performance, opening the scoring early on before securing a point in the final 15 minutes, running Villa defender Diego Carlos ragged throughout.

The draw saw newly promoted Ipswich outshoot their opponents 15-7 offering serious encouragement that the Tractor Boys could take the fight to the rest of the league this season.

As the two sides meet again today, read on for all the information on how to watch Villa vs Ipswich live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

Is Aston Villa vs Ipswich on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, Villa vs Ipswich has fallen victim to the 3pm blackout in the UK, meaning there's no TV coverage.

Fans not inside the stadium will have to wait for highlights on match of the day, or head to TalkSport for live radio coverage, while those visiting the UK will have to use a VPN to get the coverage they enjoy back home – more on that below.

Watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich in the US

In the US, fans can watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich on Peacock, which is a streaming service that offers movies, TV shows, live sports, and original content. It's owned by NBCUniversal.

Peacock costs from $7.99 a month but how's this for a discount...

Peacock annual plan: For a limited time only, you can save over 60% on the annual subscription to Peacock. That would see you well into next season for the price of less than four months on the monthly plan.

Watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Aston Villa vs Ipswich kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

Watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich streams globally

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich in Canada? Aston Villa vs Ipswich is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich on Sky Sport NOW, where streaming plans start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich in Africa? You can watch Aston Villa vs Ipswich on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.