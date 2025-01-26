Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time for today's Premier League match

Aston Villa and West Ham went head-to-head just a few weeks ago in the FA Cup

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham this weekend for a claret-and-blue clash in the Premier League, with all the information below on live streams, TV channels, and how you can watch from anywhere with a VPN.

Aston Villa vs West Ham key information • Date: Sunday, January 26, 2025. • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Aston Villa still have hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League again this season but know they have quite the job on their hands as we reach a pivotal point in the campaign.

The Villans are just four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and victory over West Ham United on Sunday would go a long way to ensure a positive feel around the Midlands in the upcoming weeks.

Despite being beaten by Monaco in midweek, Unai Emery's side has twice beaten West Ham already this term and will hope for the magic number three this weekend.

As for Graham Potter, his reign has begun with one win and two losses following the 49-year-old's appointment at the London Stadium. The Hammers are ten points clear of the relegation places but a victory at Villa Park would go a long way to further boosting their fears.

Star man Lucas Paqueta continues to catch the eye amid talk over his future with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio still sidelined at present.

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in the UK

Villa's clash with West Ham is part of Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage this weekend - with kick-off set for 16:30 GMT in the Midlands. Sky Sports will show 128 games this season.

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in the US

In the US, you can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham on the Peacock.

Subscriptions to NBC's flagship streaming service cost $7.99 a month or $79.99 for a year.

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that allows your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch Aston Villa vs West Ham streams globally

Can I watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in Canada? Aston Villa vs West Ham is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs West Ham in Africa? You can watch Aston Villa vs West Ham on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.