Is Brighton vs Fulham on TV? Live streams and where to watch Saturday's Premier League game

Brighton and Fulham are both still in the hunt for European qualification

Watch Brighton vs Fulham for a Premier League clash between two European hopefuls on Saturday March 8, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Brighton vs Fulham key information • Date: Saturday, 8 March 2025 • Kick-off time: 3pm GMT / 10am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton • TV & Streaming: USA Network (US), Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Brighton will hope they can continue their impressive unbeaten run as of late, having won five consecutive games in all competitions recently for the first time since 2017. The Seagulls are flying and knocked out Newcastle United in the FA Cup fifth round most recently.

Fabian Hurzeler's side have an impressive mindset on the pitch and with veteran forward Danny Welbeck leading the line, there is hope a successful season can be achieved as we reach a pivotal point in the campaign.

Fulham are performing equally as well as of late and knocked out reigning FA Cup holders Manchester United to reach the quarter-finals last weekend. Impressive performances from the likes of Calvin Bassey and Sander Berge in recent weeks have drawn huge plaudits to the job Marco Silva is doing in West London.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Fulham online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Can I watch Brighton vs Fulham in the UK?

Brighton vs Fulham is not being televised in the UK, but is being shown in almost every other country in the world.

The game falls foul of the 3pm TV blackout in the UK. If you're in the UK on Saturday you'll either have to wait for the highlights or, if you're based abroad, use a VPN to watch your usual coverage.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham from anywhere

Not going to be at home this weekend? Fear not, as one piece of kit may be able to help you watch Brighton vs Fulham. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brighton vs Fulham in the US

Watch Brighton vs Fulham streams globally

Can I watch Brighton vs Fulham in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Fulham on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Brighton vs Fulham in the US? In the US, you can watch Brighton vs Fulham on cable TV channel USA Network, or via a cord-cutting streaming service. Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages. Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Can I watch Brighton vs Fulham in Canada? Canadians can watch Brighton vs Fulham on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brighton vs Fulham in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brighton vs Fulham on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Brighton vs Fulham in Africa? You can watch Brighton vs Fulham in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

