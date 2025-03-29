How to watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest: Live stream details and more ahead of huge FA Cup quarter-final clash

Find all the TV details you need as Brighton and Hove Albion take on Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 7-0 in the Premier League back in February
Nottingham Forest hammered Brighton and Hove Albion 7-0 in the Premier League back in February (Image credit: Getty Images)
Brighton host Nottingham Forest on Saturday in a huge all-Premier League affair in the quarter-finals of this season's FA Cup, and we have you covered right here with all the broadcast information so you can watch online, on TV, and possibly even for free.

Brighton v Nottingham Forest

When? Saturday March 29 – kick-off at 17:15 GMT / 13:15 ET

Where? Amex Stadium, Brighton.

Why? FA Cup quarter-final

How? BBC iPlayer (UK, free), ESPN+ (US), Sportsnet (Canada), Optus (Australia)

Abroad: Watch from anywhere with NordVPN

Brighton will be hoping to remove any lingering hangover from their previous meeting with Nottingham Forest, as they were beaten 7-0 by the Tricky Trees back in February at The City Ground.

The Seagulls beat Chelsea to reach this stage of the competition whilst Nuno Espirito Santo's side beat fellow Premier League boys Ipswich Town on penalties to set up this mouthwatering last-eight clash.

Forest may have their priorities cast elsewhere as they try to solidify a UEFA Champions League qualification spot for next season at the front of their minds. Star striker Chris Wood is also being watched carefully after he picked up a knock on international duty with New Zealand early this week.

Fabian Hurzeler is hoping to lead his side to a Wembley visit for the first time since 2019 after they were beaten by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals. The 31-year-old will have silverware on his mind after an impressive debut season here in England.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Brighton vs Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest for FREE in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest for free on the BBC on Saturday evening.

The game has been selected for broadcast on the main BBC 1 channel on terrestrial TV, with coverage beginning at 17:00 GMT from the Amex Stadium.

Online, there will be a Brighton v Forest free live stream on BBC iPlayer.

Not in the UK right now? You can still get your usual BBC stream by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Out of the country on Saturday? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest streams globally

FA Cup all-time top scorers

Can I watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest in the US

In the US, you can watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest on ESPN, either through the cable TV channel or the ESPN+ streaming platform

ESPN+ subscriptions start at $11.99 a month or $119.99 a year. It's the place to go for the FA Cup this season as the exclusive US rights-holder and with every single game from the fifth round available to stream live.

Can I watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest in Canada?

Canadians can watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest on Sportsnet, with the FA Cup broadcasting solely on their platform this season. Prices start from $20.83 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest in New Zealand?

Fans in New Zealand can watch Brighton v Nottingham Forest on Sky Sport Now. Subscriptions cost $49.99.

For more information on global broadcasters for English football/soccer, check out our guide on how to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25

