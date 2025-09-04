How to watch Bulgaria vs Spain: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier

Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024

Watch Bulgaria vs Spain on Thursday as the European champions get their qualification process underway for the 2026 World Cup.

Bulgaria vs Spain: Key information ► Date: Thursday, September 4 ► Kick-off time: 19:45 BST / 20:45 CET / 14:45 ET ► Venue: Stadion Vasil Levski, Sofia ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports (US) ► Free stream: RTVE Play (Spain) ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

While other countries have already played multiple games in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, Spain are only starting now due to their presence in the latter stages of the Nations League earlier in the year, when they lost in the final to Portugal.

Luis de la Fuente's side travel to Sofia to play Bulgaria, a match they'll be expected to win in Group E that also contains Georgia and Turkey.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Spain vs Bulgaria online, on TV and from anywhere.

Can I watch Bulgaria vs Spain in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Bulgaria vs Spain on Amazon Prime Video, who have plenty of World Cup qualifiers to go at.

Interestingly, these are now being offered on a pay-per-view basis, at a price of £2.49 per match. You don't need an active Prime membership to buy the live stream.

How to watch Bulgaria vs Spain in the US

Fans in the US can watch the game on Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app.

Can I watch Bulgaria vs Spain for free?

You can watch Bulgaria vs Spain for free in Spain. The game is with public broadcaster RTVE on La 1 on TV or the RTVE Play streaming platform. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Bulgaria vs Spain from anywhere

Out of the country right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

